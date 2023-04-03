Over 100 young doctors from various regions of Italy and abroad arrived in Rome to follow the ‘Clinical Research Course’: for the first time in Italy, a course organized in collaboration with the American Society of Clinical Oncology to understand how does clinical research. Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom: “We selected them on the basis of their curriculum, they have an average age of 30-35 years, they are mostly women and come from various regions of Italy (especially from the South) and from countries such as Russia, the Philippines and Nepal”. Also offered ‘travel grants’ for young doctors from Vietnam and India.