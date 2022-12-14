Words as the engine of action, but those chosen with care and attention not only to their etymological meaning but to the emotional impact they can have when addressed to a cancer patient. Thus, this year the project ‘The sense of words. Another communication is possible’ takes one step further: from the Emotional Dictionary drawn up last year it now passes to a Position Paper developed by the project partners with three very specific indications: to train future doctors, doctors and paediatricians in communication family, non-medical health personnel; support the figure of the caregiver and enhance telemedicine services in oncology facilities.