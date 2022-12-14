Home Health Oncology: three proposals to improve doctor-patient communication
Words as the engine of action, but those chosen with care and attention not only to their etymological meaning but to the emotional impact they can have when addressed to a cancer patient. Thus, this year the project ‘The sense of words. Another communication is possible’ takes one step further: from the Emotional Dictionary drawn up last year it now passes to a Position Paper developed by the project partners with three very specific indications: to train future doctors, doctors and paediatricians in communication family, non-medical health personnel; support the figure of the caregiver and enhance telemedicine services in oncology facilities.

