Open Day 2014 at the Federal Ministry of Health

1. September 2014. On August 30th and 31st, more than 7,500 visitors followed the “invitation to a state visit” to Berlin’s Friedrichstrasse. They took the opportunity to find out about government work directly in a federal ministry. With their “look behind the scenes” they gained personal insights into the work of the Federal Ministry of Health, especially in the areas of health, care and prevention.

On both days there was a colorful program with exciting hands-on activities and games for young and old, events, talks and information on all aspects of health. The guests were able to find out about the first Act to Strengthen Long-Term Care, which is to come into force on January 1st, 2015. In addition, there were many activities for visitors to take part in, such as the “Men’s and Women’s Health” quiz, fitness exercises, the “Dingsda – Children explain health terms” quiz, the “Health Minister for a Day” game or the game show ” make children strong”.

There was opportunity with Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe, State Secretary Lutz Stroppethe Parliamentary State Secretary Ingrid Fischbach and the Drug Commissioner of the Federal Government Marlene Mortler to get into a conversation.

As prominent guests, the Federal Ministry of Health dr Eckhart von Hirschhausen (medical cabaret), the GZSZ actor Jörn Schlönvoigt and the moderator Kamilla Senyo greet.

The Charité’s “Teddy Bear Hospital” was a guest again this year. Students from the Berlin Charité examined their favorite stuffed animal together with the children and thus took away the little ones’ fear of visiting the doctor. Kroko, the crocodile, was also there again and gave the little visitors in particular helpful tips on proper dental care. Dandelion was there for the first time. Under the motto “Explore, try out and do it yourself” there was a lot to discover in the Löwenzahn construction trailer together with Biscuit, the adventurous Bernese Mountain Dog.

The five authorities in the business area of ​​the Federal Ministry of Health, the RKI, the BZgA, the DIMDI, the BfArM and the PEI, also used the open day of the federal government to bring the visitors closer to themselves and their different areas of responsibility.

