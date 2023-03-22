by CINZIA LUCCHELLI
A false brain alarm that lasts a few minutes but can turn your life upside down. The panic attack does not cause physical damage but in addition to being a frightening experience for those who experience it often leaves the concern that it may suddenly occur again. As Lorenzo Fragola and Federica Pellegrini recounted, among the 10 million Italians who are estimated to have tried it at least once. Here’s how to recognize it and deal with it
A panic attack is the sudden onset of intense discomfort, anxiety, or fear. Sufferers are affected, for a distinct and short period of time, by mental and physical symptoms, which can vary from person to person. We speak of panic disorder in the event of the appearance of repeated attacks. The acute phase lasts 10 to 20 minutes, only in extreme cases more than an hour.