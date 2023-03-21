Home Health Panic attacks: what they are, why they occur and how to treat them
Health

Panic attacks: what they are, why they occur and how to treat them

by admin
Panic attacks: what they are, why they occur and how to treat them

by CINZIA LUCCHELLI

A false brain alarm that lasts a few minutes but can turn your life upside down. The panic attack does not cause physical damage but in addition to being a frightening experience for those who experience it often leaves the concern that it may suddenly occur again. As Lorenzo Fragola and Federica Pellegrini recounted, among the 10 million Italians who are estimated to have tried it at least once. Here’s how to recognize it and deal with it

A panic attack is the sudden onset of intense discomfort, anxiety, or fear. Sufferers are affected, for a distinct and short period of time, by mental and physical symptoms, which can vary from person to person. We speak of panic disorder in the event of the appearance of repeated attacks. The acute phase lasts 10 to 20 minutes, only in extreme cases more than an hour.

See also  On a Sicilian first trachea transplant in the world for damage from Covid

You may also like

Breakfast biscuits allegedly contaminated with pesticides: the results...

New discovery in the water, had never been...

Reduce the risk of cancer – by avoiding...

From Inzaghi to Lukaku: Inter and the (im)possible...

Hair oil for dry ends: Nourishing beauty tool

Tumors, the Franco Pannuti study center is born

a large city gymnasium, but Ataf moves ahead

Discover the most beautiful bob variants for a...

Can anti-anxiety therapy in pregnancy harm the fetus?...

Corona news: Biden wants to publish secret information...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy