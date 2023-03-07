Home Health Passaro and Arnaldi “see” the main draw
Passaro and Arnaldi "see" the main draw

Passaro and Arnaldi “see” the main draw

Arnaldi, number 115 ATP and 13th seed, he only played one Masters 1000, last year’s Internazionali BNL d’Italia: after the pre-qualifications, he lost in the first round without disfiguring against Borna Coric, number 23 in the world.

At Indian Wells, he beat 64 63 the South African Lloyd Harris, former Top 31 today number 161, who eliminated Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of the Australian Open. He will play his entry into the main draw against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, number 94, whom he has never faced in his career.

Mattia Bellucci, number 150 in the world, instead he sold 63 64 in the first direct match against the best Moldovan ever in the ATP ranking, the 33-year-old Radu Albot, now number 109.

