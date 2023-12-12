People who are morbidly overweight rarely receive surgery – Health

Stomach reductions are rarely reimbursed in this country, but they can significantly improve the lives of severely overweight people. The surgeon Beate Herbig on prejudices and the chances of weight loss injections.

It’s late afternoon, Beate Herbig was in the operating room just now. The surgeon is chief physician at the obesity clinic at Bielefeld Hospital. Even now, after several operations, she is still wide awake. Her answers are precise and focused, but at the same time Herbig is munching on a cheese sandwich. She hasn’t eaten anything since breakfast, there was so much to do.

Share this: Facebook

X

