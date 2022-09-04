Home Health People with diabetes cannot abuse this at lunch and dinner
Health

by admin
How do things stand in relation to the connection between fruit and diabetes? How much can those with high blood sugar eat? The answers and what needs to be done to preserve the health of those with high blood sugar levels.

Everything required for blood glucose measurement (Pixabay)

Fruit and diabetes, a somewhat troubled relationship that needs to put extreme care in what you eat and in what quantities. Fruit is a natural food that is full of nutrients and which is essential for the body. But like all types of food there is a need to be very careful in its intake.

Even what is good for you, if eaten in excessive quantities, can end up having side effects and therefore harming your health. As for those with diabetes, fruit should be eaten carefully. And this for a very specific reason, which precisely could result in being counterproductive for those who constantly have a high amount of sugar in the blood.

Fruits and diabetes, how much is it possible to eat for those suffering from high blood sugar

Different types of fruit and juice
Different types of fruit and juice (Pixabay)

This is precisely where the problem arises: fruit also has high amounts of sugars. Therefore it is necessary to regulate the daily quantity taken. The major suspect is fructose. In general, however, those with diabetes can eat fruit. But it is necessary to pay attention not to accumulate the intake of the latter with other foods which are also characterized by their high glycemic load.

Otherwise you will have a heap to say the least harmful, with an excessively high concentration of sugars in the blood of the affected individual. Which type of fruit you need to pay attention to. More specifically, it is:

  • apricots;
  • oranges;
  • banana;
  • persimmon;
  • figs;
  • strawberries;
  • bodies;
  • pere;
  • peaches;
  • grapefruits;
To find out more, the advice is to contact to a dietician or nutritionistin order to obtain all the useful information on how to continue to eat well while preserving one’s health.

