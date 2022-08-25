Home Health Play mobile games on PC! Google Play Games beta version is open for download in Taiwan | New technology information | Digital
by admin
GoogleToday’s news announcement, “Google Play Game” beta will be available in Taiwan, South Korea,HongkongThailand and Australia are fully open for download. In addition to having more games to choose from, the requirements for computer specifications are also greatly reduced.

In January this year, Google launched the beta version of “Google Play Games” in Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong, allowing a small number of users to participate in product testing and experience a variety of games on the computer.

Qiao Baojing, head of application and game strategy development for Google Play Taiwan and Hong Kong, said that in the past few months, Taiwanese players have actively participated in the beta version. Cooperate with Taiwanese players and developers. Qiao Baojing also pointed out that the number of works included in Google Play Games has more than doubled. Currently, more than 40 games have been confirmed to be launched in Taiwan, which is currently the market with the largest number of games launched in the world, and will continue to increase at any time.

In addition, Google has also greatly reduced the computer specifications required to run “Google Play Games”, to allow products and services to work in conjunction with each other, so that players can play games through this platform anytime, anywhere, regardless of device type.

