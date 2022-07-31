In a survey of 1,099 video game subscribers in the United States, 41% of them use PlayStation Plus subscriptions, followed by Amazon’s streaming game service Luna, which accounts for 39%.

The survey was completed in May this year, so the relevant incentives did not include the new version of Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service launched in June this year, while Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription ratio was 39%, ranking third this time. .

As for the ranking of other subscription services, Google Play Pass accounts for about 37%, while Netflix Games subscriptions account for 33%, and Nintendo’s Nintendo Switch Online service accounts for 32%. In addition, Apple’s Apple Arcade service subscription ratio is 27%, EA Play subscription ratio is 26%, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW subscription ratio is 19%, and Google’s Stadia service subscription ratio is 18%.

The service that did not make the list this time is the Ubisoft+ subscription service launched by Ubisoft recently. The reason may be that the game content is also included in the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and it is also determined to provide games in the new version of the PlayStation Plus service.

However, the subscription ratios of various services actually overlap, because heavy players may subscribe to multiple game services at the same time, not just one subscription service.