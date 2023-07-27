President Maduro Approves Scholarships for Medical Students to Pursue Advanced Studies Abroad for the Strengthening of National Public Health System

Title: Venezuelan Government Approves Scholarships for Medical Students to Study Abroad

President Nicolás Maduro has taken a decisive step towards strengthening Venezuela’s National Public Health System (SPNS) by approving the allocation of university scholarships for medical students. The objective is to provide opportunities for advanced studies abroad, thereby contributing to the consolidation of different medical specialties.

Speaking from the Poliedro de Caracas in La Rinconada, President Maduro announced a special plan for medical specialties in countries such as China, India, and Russia. The initiative aims to provide scholarships to medical students from the University of Health Sciences “Hugo Chávez Frías” (UCS), enabling them to pursue specialized training in these countries.

To oversee the allocation of scholarships abroad through UCS, President Maduro appointed Gabriela Jiménez as the Sectoral Vice President of Science, Technology, Education, and Health. The President reiterated the importance of establishing a powerful, universal, and free health system of the highest quality for the people of Venezuela, stating that they deserve the right to access quality healthcare.

President Maduro highlighted the past exclusivity of medical education, stating that it was once a privilege reserved for those with financial means. He contrasted this with countries in South America, where studying medicine or pursuing a specialty would often be impossible for children from modest backgrounds. By providing scholarships, the government aims to ensure equal opportunities for medical education.

Looking towards the future, President Maduro announced that the UCS plans to introduce new National Training Programs in Bioanalysis and Electromedicine by 2024. Furthermore, postgraduate courses in medical oncology, adult intensive care, and otorhinolaryngology will be offered to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals.

The allocation of scholarship quotas will be carried out through the National University Entrance System (SNIU) and the Ministry of Popular Power for University Education. President Maduro encouraged the newly trained professionals to actively contribute to strengthening the SPNS and the social missions of the health sector, enabling Venezuela to overcome the challenges it faces.

The approval of these scholarships and the expansion of medical education opportunities demonstrate the government’s commitment to improving Venezuela’s public health system. By investing in the education and specialization of future medical professionals, the country aims to enhance healthcare services and ensure every citizen has the right to quality healthcare.

