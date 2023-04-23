Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, a man arrested – ANSA news agency

12
- Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, a man stopped ANSA agency
- Pisa, psychiatrist attacked in hospital: operated on, is in critical condition TGCOM
- Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, suspicions about a patient The Republic Firenze.it
- The psychiatrist of Pisa is dying, hunting for the aggressor ANSA agency
- Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, an identikit and a suspect for the assailant The Tyrrhenian Sea
- See full coverage on Google News
See also The charge of the 65 thousand, at the start today test entrance to Medicine - breaking latest news