Quitting smoking is possible: get help, you will gain more days of life

According to data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, there are 12,400,000 smokers in Italy and they smoke an average of 15 cigarettes a day, representing almost 30% of the population over the age of 15. Perhaps many of them do not know that the World Health Organization has defined tobacco smoke as “the number one preventable cause of disease and death in today’s society”.

How to quit smoking and what are the health benefits by Fabio DiTodaro

February 15, 2023



A week of smoking means one day less to live

Cigarette smoking significantly affects the average life span, as well as its quality: it is calculated that for every week of smoking one day of life is lost. Smoking increases the risk of developing many types of cancer, first of all lung cancer, but also cancers of the oral cavity, throat, esophagus, pancreas, colon, bladder, prostate, kidney, breast, ovaries as well as some leukemias.

Smoke towards a close. But are e-cigarettes bad for you? by Valeria Pini

08 March 2023





Chronic exposure to smoke can cause damage to male sexuality, amplifying the risk of impotence and negatively affect the female reproductive system, causing earlier menopauses and increased risk of miscarriages. Without considering, then, the aesthetic damage, such as premature aging of the skin and yellowing of the teeth.

Electronic cigarettes: teenagers who vape are at risk (5 times more) of switching to traditional smoking by Tina Simoniello

March 27, 2023 See also Ukraine-Russia war, the news of April 28|Kiev is once again under attack by Russian missiles. Explosions in the night in Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava, two dead





How to quit smoking

Quitting smoking is not always a simple process, because aspects of a physiological and psychological nature converge in the smoker. The smoker can find help through his family doctor or by contacting the Anti-Smoking Centers, which can offer useful tools to abandon this bad habit.

From a chemical and biological point of view, the nicotine contained in cigarettes favors the establishment of a physical dependence; from a psychological point of view, the decision to smoke is often supported by motivational, emotional and affective factors which make it difficult to quit.

According to ISTAT statistics, 90% of people quit without needing help. This means that it is possible to quit and the chances of success increase the more support you receive. There are numerous approaches that can be useful: from psychological ones, such as hypnosis, to auriculotherapy or acupuncture. However, the only scientifically validated one combines pharmacological and psychological support.

Lung cancer: three true stories in the documentary film ‘Oltre il mare’ by Irma D’Aria

April 12, 2023





A gradual reduction

One of the recommended methods to overcome the lack of nicotine is to gradually reduce its introduction, compensating for it through nicotine replacement therapy with decreasing doses. For this purpose, there are plasters, chewing gum, sublingual sprays and inhalers. All these products control the physical discomfort caused by the lack of nicotine, increasing the chances of success for those who intend to quit smoking. They can be bought in pharmacies without a medical prescription: they are safe even in pregnancy, under medical supervision, but they must be used respecting the doses and times indicated.

In some cases, the doctor can prescribe medications to help get through the most difficult moment of quitting the cigarette. The drugs used for this purpose are cytisine and bupropion, both of which require a prescription. Cytisine reduces the desire to smoke and the pleasure that derives from it, while bupropion decreases the feeling of lack of nicotine.

Depression, with the right psychotherapy you can reduce the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease by Federico Mereta

09 Maggio 2023





The psychological counseling

Individual psychological counseling, group therapy and coaching are always useful in the path to detach from cigarettes, a methodology of personal development towards the acquisition of a higher degree of awareness, responsibility, choice, trust and autonomy.

Let’s not be fooled by social media, happiness can be learned by Gabriele Beccaria

23 Maggio 2023





Bottom line, I’d say that while we’re all on our way to the graveyard, let’s at least try not to stay in the fast lane.

*Prof. Pierfilippo Crucitti, Director of the Thoracic Surgery Complex Operating Unit, Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation