“Radical universalism” – a review in seven lines – health check

Half the world is currently discussing the strengthening of currents in identity politics, from both the left and the right. The rejection of universalist claims to truth and justice goes hand in hand with these tendencies. Rather, these are themselves understood as methods of asserting particular interests, as epistemically disguised safeguards for existing power structures.

There is no lack of objections to this, nor of contemporary generally understandable comments, see eg Amartya Sens “The Identity Trap. Why there is no war of cultures”, published in German in 2007, or Paul Boghossian’s “Fear of Truth”, which has now been on the German book market for 10 years.

Omri Boehm, an American philosopher, recently published the book Radikaler Universalismus, which is now also available from the Federal Agency for Civic Education for EUR 4.50. Here again a 7-line review. Page references refer to the 2022 edition of Propyläen.

