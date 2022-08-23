Bonnie helps you evaluate the preface:

Bonnie helps you 3C technology evaluation ptt Samsung Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro military standard three anti-drop waterproof and dustproof construction site delivery durable mobile phone complete unpacking evaluation, dustproof, anti-drop test comparison actual measurement, evaluation, recommendation, price, value is not worth buying? It has MIL-STD 810H certification, can replace the battery, supports 120Hz screen update rate and IP68 waterproof. Is the battery power consumption temperature overheating with Snapdragon 778G? (Game measurement PUBG M, Genshin Impact) Efficiency adjustment 15W fast charging endurance power measurement, in addition to taking you to see if the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is worth buying, it also allows you to have a glimpse of the 120Hz LCD screen.

Adopt dual-lens camera, 8 million super wide-angle lens, 50 million main lens. Bonny’s actual measurement includes camera, day shot, night shot, night mode, night night scene mode, smart scene recognition, and ultra-wide-angle camera. Equipped with a single speaker for sound and supports Dolby Atmos, Snapdragon 778G, 6GB Ram for performance; 4050mAh for battery life, supports up to 15W fast test, supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6 in communication, and supports Samsung Pay at the same time Samsung Pay EasyCard, with dual card slots + MicroSD and other ultra-complete real machine actual evaluation.

