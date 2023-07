The beauty of summer lies in its ability to reawaken, to call to life and the concreteness of the sensory world which, over the course of the year, we are too often led to forget, buried as we are under the weight of digital technology. The smartphone, the tablet, the computer: they have become a sort of second skin, an extension of our body that seems indispensable. There’s nothing wrong with that, as long as you keep a balance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook