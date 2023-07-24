Record-breaking Al Hilal: maxi-offer for Mbappé of 300 million. And an Italian also appears

SHOCK PROPOSAL

Saudi Arabia also wants to buy the PSG phenomenon: the proposal is a shock. And an Italian club also appears. According to the Equipe it would be Inter

24 lug 2023

Saudi Arabia is making scorched earth in this summer market, but the best, it seems, is yet to come. yes because theAl Hilalthe club that has already signed Koulibaly e Milinkovic-Savic (for months they have been courting as well Luke) wants to do things big. And he would have bet Kylian as well Mbappethe French phenomenon that the PSG seems to have convinced itself to give up after the failure to renew the contract expiring on June 30, 2024.

They bet it but not only. On the plate there would also be a written maxi-offer presented to the PSG:

300 million euros. A record amount for what would be the most expensive transfer in history. To understand how the will react

Psg, which took a few more days before disbanding the reserves. Of course it would be a temporary transfer for the French: a year in Saudi Arabia and then the transition to

Real Madrid with which the class of 1998 has had an agreement for some time.

Meanwhile, colleagues from

Sky Sports Uk they relaunch a sensational indiscretion: it would be in the running as well

an Italian club to take over Kylian Mbappé. For l’Equipe the club in question would be

l’Inter at Steven

Zhang. Last July 9, a public outing by the tip had unnerved, and not a little,

Al-Khelaifi and most of his team mates in Paris: “I just want to win, it doesn’t matter with whom. In recent years I’ve always done better than anyone.

Playing PSG doesn’t help much because it is a team that divides. I don’t want to be part of a team to participate, I was born to win and I want to prove it to everyone.”