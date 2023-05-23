Relaxed nights, active days – without pressure on the bladder

IF YOU WANT TO

2 Audios

230522_BmE_Nykturie.mp3

MP3 – 1,9 MB – 02:01Download Your browser does not support the audio element.

230522_OTP_Nykturie.mp3

MP3 – 2,0 MB – 02:08Download Your browser does not support the audio element.

A document

230522_Manuscripts_Nycturia.pdf

PDF – 151 kB

Oldenburg (ots)

Drinking a lot, i.e. at least 1.5 liters of water per day and sleeping soundly and relaxed for seven to eight hours: this is good for your health, but also a real problem for many as they get older. Because more and more people are often torn out of their restful deep sleep at night because they have to go to the toilet. Helke Michael did some research into why that is and how you can get it under control again.

Narrator: Anyone who is regularly woken up twice or more often by the urge to urinate at night has so-called nocturia and thus a real problem, because…

Original sound 1 (Dr. Jörg Hüve, 20 seconds): “This makes restful sleep almost impossible and this also affects the health and quality of life of those affected. Many suffer from fatigue, headaches or even concentration problems during the day. There is sometimes evidence that nocturia can even trigger or worsen depression.”

Narrator: So Dr. Jörg Huve. Nocturia is equally common in men and women, most commonly after the age of 50, but can sometimes affect younger people.

Original sound 2 (Dr. Jörg Hüve, 17 seconds): “In men, the cause is often a benign prostate enlargement and an associated narrowed urethra – and as a result, the bladder can no longer be completely emptied. In women, on the other hand, it is usually stuck an overactive bladder or a malfunction in the bladder muscle behind it.”

Speaker: In order not to have to go to the toilet so often at night, you should generally drink less three to four hours before going to bed – and only if you are still thirsty.

Original sound 3 (Dr. Jörg Hüve, 18 sec.): “And then please go straight to the toilet to empty your bladder. You can even practice this and that helps many too. So, who is about to If you drink large amounts of liquid before you go to bed, you are more likely to be woken up at night by your own urge to urinate, and that is normal.”

Narrator: And if a MAN has a benign prostate enlargement, the well-tolerated herbal active ingredient phytosterol can also help …

Original sound 4 (Dr. Jörg Hüve, 28 sec.): “… which is found in saw palmetto, pumpkin, nettles and pine bark. And it is available in a highly concentrated form as APOPROSTAT® forte without a prescription in your pharmacy – in the form of soft capsules. Scientific studies have shown that two capsules a day are enough to take the pressure off the bladder after four to eight weeks. This means you don’t have to go out as often at night and wake up clearly again in the morning more relaxed.”

Moderation suggestion: You can find more about the high-dose plant-based active ingredient phytosterol against nocturnal urge to urinate in the case of a benign enlarged prostate on the Internet at www.apoprostat.de.

Original content by: IFEMEDI, transmitted by news aktuell