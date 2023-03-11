Home Health Resilience in times of crisis: How to stay calm
Resilience in times of crisis: How to stay calm

Pandemic, war, inflation: nobody can stand it! What makes the psyche resilient and gives strength to the soul? We asked psychologists and resilience researchers.

Fear, pressure, worry – many people feel permanently tense. Stressful times should be followed by a recovery period. But what if that no longer works? We consulted psychologists and resilience researchers who explain how we can master crises well and stay healthy at the same time. They also give tips on how to strengthen your own resilience and do yourself good.

Body and psyche react to stress

Three hard years are behind us. Many are exhausted by the pandemic, by worries about the spread of war in Europe. The energy crisis and sharply rising prices are fueling additional fears. According to a survey by R+V Versicherung, 67 percent of people in Germany are worried about the rising cost of living.

Fear, pressure, worries – the body and psyche usually react to increased stress with increased stress, nervousness and restlessness. Negative feelings such as being overwhelmed, anger or fear increase. Recovery usually follows and the stress level returns to the starting level. But what if that no longer works?

