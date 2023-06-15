Road test and reviews Haval H2, the truly complete crossover on sale in Italy for just 18,000 euros

Haval H2 is a B-segment crossover produced in China and imported into Italy for about a year. The model recently underwent a facelift that brought changes to the front-end design, including a new grille, headlights and bonnet. At the rear, note the new skid plate, modified headlamps and a tailgate with a more prominent chrome surround. The car is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels with a 5-spoke design.

The LPG powered version it is homologated as a monovalent vehicle with the petrol tank having a maximum capacity of 15 litres, in accordance with the regulations for single fuel cars. Petrol is used as fuel reserve when the LPG tank runs out or during the starting phases and the first moments of operation of the 1.5-litre engine, until the ideal temperature for gas operation is reached. Let’s dig deeper then:

Haval H2 is a compact crossover of small dimensionsabout 433 cm long, equivalent to Volkswagen T-Roc, and has been produced in China and exported to Italy for about a year. The Chinese brand of the Great Wall group has announced the restyling of the vehicle, introducing some interesting innovations. The front end has been restyled, with the addition of a new grille, new headlights and a redesigned bonnet.

At the rear, the new bumper plate, modified headlamps and a tailgate with a more prominent chrome surround are visible. The alloy wheels have also been updated, now available in an 18-inch 5-spoke design.

The gamma Haval H2 offers two different versions: the Easy set-up and the Premium version. The Easy trim comes standard with an MP5 CD radio system, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay compatibility and two front airbags. The Premium version also includes an electrically opening panoramic roof and LED headlights.

Il design di Haval H2 it stands out for its sobriety, with some original details such as the presence of a large chrome grille that gives personality to the front and the standard LED daytime running lights. The emblem positioned on the rear roof pillar is inspired by some European crossovers. Haval offers a 3-year or 100,000 km warranty for new models purchased from their dealerships.

The mechanics it does not undergo any changes, maintaining the 144 HP 4-cylinder 1.5 Turbo petrol engine powered by LPG with a petrol tank reduced to 15 liters for emergency situations. The vehicle has front-wheel drive and a six-speed gearbox.

The range of Friend H2 includes two trim levels: the basic Easy version now includes as standard the Radio CD MP5, the rear view camera, compatibility with Apple CarPlay and two front airbags. The richer Premium version also includes a panoramic electric sunroof and LED headlights. The list price of the cars increases by about 5%: the Easy version now costs 18,800 euros, while the Premium version costs 20,900 euros, both including taxes and charges. The cars are already available through the network of 53 Italian dealers, with a 3-year or 100,000 km warranty.