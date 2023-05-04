Rome, Mourinho towards the referral for the words on Chiffi: but with Inter there can be

Trouble ahead for Jose Mourinho. In fact, the federal prosecutor’s office has decided to open an investigation, with the possibility of a referral, on the Roma coach following the heavy accusations made against the referee Daniel Chiffi after the Giallorossi match in Monza. The Portuguese coach had called Chiffi “the worst referee I’ve met in my life. Technically awful, zero empathy, zero communication and zero sensitivity.” At this point Mou seriously risks disqualification, but he should still be on the bench in the very delicate, key Champions LeagueSaturday’s match againstInter at the Olympic. The technical times, in fact, would not allow him to be stopped in time.

In addition to Mourinho, then, the prosecutor Chiné should also refer Roma for strict liability. The precedent of the spat with the fourth official also weighs on the Special One

Serra in Cremona. In the next few hours, once all the video and audio of the statements have been acquired, the formal disputes will be carried out in view of the referral to the National Federal Court. The notice of conclusion of the investigation should already be served today. Roma will then have a reduced term to be heard if they request it or to present other defense briefs. In any case, the decision on a possible disqualification should be postponed to after the match against Inter.