Russia has carried out a test of anti-ship missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan: the Moscow Defense Ministry announced it, as reported by international media.

The ministry said two naval units launched a simulated missile attack on an enemy dummy warship about 100 kilometers away. The target, he stressed, was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles. The Moskit is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile with conventional and nuclear warhead capabilities.

Explosions and fires occurred in Kiev last night, caused by a Russian drone attack. This was announced by the local authorities, quoted by the Kyiv Independent. The military administration of the Ukrainian capital oblast has announced that it has shot down all the unmanned aircraft used by the Moscow forces for the attack, which took place shortly after 10 pm local time (9 pm in Italy) The firefighters intervened in the Sviatoshynskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kiev. No casualties or injuries were reported, according to mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has received its first British Challenger tanks and Germany has sent the 18 Leopard tanks promised two months ago to Kiev to support the defense against the Russian invasion. Moscow has announced that it will proceed with the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, then directly threatening the US: “We have weapons capable of destroying any enemy”, said the secretary of the Russian Security Council Patrushev.

Putin: ‘Cross all red lines with weapons in Kiev’

Russian forces have abducted a total of 4,390 Ukrainian children who are orphans, with only one parent or without parental care: the Ukrainian minister for the reintegration of the occupied territories, Irina Vereshchuk, said on TV, as reported by RBC-Ukraine. Vereshchuk explained that the children are now in the occupied territories or in Russia and that the Kiev government is collecting evidence of the kidnappings and illegal deportations to submit them to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

