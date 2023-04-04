World Russian drones hit the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa yesterday evening and caused “damage”, according to local authorities. Later Kiev reported a Russian attack with drones from the south claiming to have shot down 14. Meanwhile, the St. Petersburg bombing that killed nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky is being investigated. Darya Trepova, a young Russian no-war woman, and a 27-year-old friend of hers were arrested for the attack. Today NATO will welcome Finland as its 31st allied country, Russia has already announced that it will strengthen its defenses in the west and north-west of the country

Russian authorities, “from Kiev attacks with drones in the Bryansk region”

Russian authorities have accused Ukrainian forces in recent hours of drone strikes against a building used by the military and the area where the headquarters of the defense and interior ministries are located in the Bryansk region, on the border with Ukraine. On Telegram, the governor of Bryaansk, Alexander Bogomaz, said that “the Ukrainian army attacked the Sevsky district with drones”, adding that “there are no victims”, but the district military office building was “damaged” . Also according to Bogomaz, “another attack by Ukrainian nationalists” targeted an area “near the buildings of the defense and interior ministries”. “There are no victims,” he concluded.

Lavrov, “we consider the EU a hostile association”

Russia sees the European Union as a hostile association. This was stated by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with aif.ru, explaining that “EU member states and EU leaders openly affirm the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. They are filling the criminal Kiev regime with weapons and ammunition and sending instructors and mercenaries to Ukraine. These are the reasons why we consider the EU a hostile association”. The Russian side has drawn the necessary conclusions from this situation, the minister stressed. Moscow will act in response to hostile measures, “decidedly, if necessary, being governed by its own national interests and by the principle of reciprocity commonly adopted in diplomatic practice,” he added.

Kiev, this morning Kupyansk bombed by Russian troops

Russian troops bombed Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine this morning, the head of the regional military administration Oleg Syniehubov said, Ukrinform reports. “Kupyansk was bombed twice, one building was damaged,” Syniehubov said. According to the head of the administration, Russian troops yesterday fired at least 48 times on Dvorichna and 36 times on the village of Zakhidne in the Kupyansk district.

France will raise the age of reservists up to 70 years

Not just raising the retirement age. In France, the age limit for becoming an army reservist will also be raised to 70: this was announced today by the defense minister, Sébastien Lecornu, on the microphones of radio RTL. “We will raise the age limits: from now on we will be able to be reservists in the army up to 70 years of age and up to 72 for some specialist functions”, declared the minister who will present the future military planning law to the cabinet. In France, the age limit for becoming an army reservist is currently between 62 and 65, ministerial sources specified.

Kiev, “175,690 Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the war”

Russia has lost 530 men in the last day, bringing the losses among its ranks up to 175,690 since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, last February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified. According to the report by the Ukrainian military, Russian losses to date would be around 175,690 men, 3,627 tanks, 6,999 armored vehicles, 2,697 artillery systems, 528 multiple rocket launchers, 280 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data is being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces would also have lost 306 aircraft, 291 helicopters, 5,562 vehicles, 18 naval units and 2,277 drones.

United Kingdom Intelligence: “Moscow wants to replace Wagner with another private military company”

Russia may seek to sponsor and develop alternatives to Wagner, other private military companies that could eventually replace the group led by Yevgeny Prigozin. The British Ministry of Defense writes this on Twitter in its daily update on the Russo-Ukrainian war. “This takes place in the context of the high-profile feud between the Russian Defense Ministry and the Wagner group – explains London intelligence – The Russian military leadership probably wants a replacement private military company over which it has greater control. However, no other known currently come close to Wagner’s size or power.

To know more: Wagner Group, this is how the invisible (and armed) hand of Putin’s Russia works

Bomb in St. Petersburg, “40 injured, including three children”

40 people were injured in the explosion that took place two days ago in a St. Petersburg club in which blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed. This was reported this morning by the Russian agency Tass, reporting a statement from the Moscow Ministry of Health according to which “due to an accident in a club in St. Petersburg, 40 people needed medical assistance, including three minors”. According to reports, 25 people remain in hospital, five of them in “serious” conditions.

Kiev, the Sumy region bombed by the Russians in the night

Russian troops bombed the Sumy region in north-eastern Ukraine overnight, causing three injuries and damage, the regional military administration said, quoted by Ukrainian media. According to the site of the state broadcaster Suspilne, on the night of April 4, “Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the south with Iranian-made Shahed-136-131 drones. Up to 17 drone launches were recorded, allegedly from the area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe eastern coast of the Sea of ​​\u200b\u200bAzov, 14 Shahed were destroyed by the forces and air defense means of the “Southern” Air Command.

Satellite images show strengthening Russian defenses in Crimea

New satellite images of Crimea show an intricate network of trenches in the occupied territory of the peninsula. Russia has built dozens of defensive structures, stretching for several miles, reports the Washington Post. According to photos from Maxar Technologies, the trenches are built rapidly with the use of machinery and physical labor, so that they are ready in a matter of days. They have started appearing across Crimea but appear to be concentrated along coastal areas, which could potentially pose a challenge to a Ukrainian attempt to establish a beachhead. While Russia has built defenses elsewhere, their reach in Crimea is greatest, according to experts interviewed by The Washington Post. “For Putin, Crimea is a sacred cow,” said Ian Matveev, a Russian military analyst. “If anything happens, troops will immediately be sent to this defense line.”

Isw, further progress of Wagner militia to Bakhmut





The fighters of the Wagner Group have made further progress in the center of Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine where violent fighting has been going on for months. This was reported by the US think tank Isw (Insitute for the study of the war). After taking the city administration building on the night of April 2, new drone images were released showing Yevgeny Prigozhin’s militias hoisting Russian flags over the rubble of the administration building destroyed on April 3. Several Russian military bloggers also released an image of a Wagner fighter standing in front of the Bakhmut city administration building before it was destroyed. The Wagner group will likely continue to try to consolidate control of central Bakhmut and push westward through urban areas towards Khromove.

