Salento, chaos at the Negramaro concert. Kilometers of queues and few parking spaces: 5,000 paying guests do not arrive in time

The concert of Negramaro, who yesterday celebrated 20 years of career in Galatina, in Salento, started 45 minutes late. A nuisance for the approximately 20,000 who had managed to make their way into the arena of the Fortunato Cesari military airport, venue for a concert for the first time, but nothing compared to the inconvenience suffered by the 5,000 – the official data will be released in the coming days – who have not been able to reach the place of the event even though many of them already had the ticket. How was this possible? The logistics worked out badly. The parking spaces had been sold in advance at a price of 15 or 25 euros depending on the distance from the arena. However, someone must have miscalculated, given that many people showed up with the ticket purchased for the parking space, but could not find anywhere to put it. They were all full. From there, the situation escalated.

The delays in the parking areas had a chain of repercussions on the main roads leading to the airport. The result, reports Daily fact, there were 12 kilometers of queues on each of the three roads, which prevented drivers from arriving on time. Shuttle buses had been announced, but apparently there weren’t or weren’t enough, probably stuck in traffic as well. Meanwhile, it seems that no information was circulating about the filling status of the car parks, which therefore forced many to turn around once they arrived. At 10 pm, while Fiorella Mannoia, Madame, Ermal Meta and Samuele Bersani took turns on stage, the cars were still blocked and it was difficult to understand which and where the stalls were. The same situation occurred on the way back, with the queues not clearing until 4am.

