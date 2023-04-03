After the weekend races and the afternoon challenge between Empoli and Lecce, it ended tonight at 20.45 with the postponement of Monday Night the 28th day of Serie A: at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia on Sassuolo by Alexei Dionysis and the Torino Mr. Ivan Juricrespectively twelfth and eleventh, already largely safe but with ambitions of the left side of the classification, they drew 1-1 with goals from Pinamonti and Sanabria. The neroverdi are returning from an extraordinary period with five useful results in a row, the grenades have lost once in the last four. Challenge within the challenge, the one between Armand Laurienté and Tony Sanabria, 7 and 8 goals each so far and protagonists of the match, as well as the one between two coaches whose game is now a recognizable and appreciated brand. Sassuolo have won just four of the 20 Serie A matches played against Torino (D8, L8). Goals from Laurienté and Radonjic were disallowed, with a cross from the same Serbian.

