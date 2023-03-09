The Easter holidays are just around the corner and you would like to travel? Whether for spring or summer, you can still find many early booking offers at ab in den urlaub.

Whether long-distance travel, city trip or wellness – at ab in den urlaub you will find many interesting travel destinations from Turkey, Greece and Spain to the USA or Ireland. Discover current offers and save with our exclusive FOCUS voucher 50 euros with a minimum order value of 1,200 euros.

If you prefer to travel spontaneously in Germany instead of a long-distance trip, you can also have a nice time inland. For example, if you want to travel over Easter, holiday destinations such as Rügen or the Bavarian Forest could be interesting for you.