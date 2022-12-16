Cases of invasive disease and deaths from group A streptococcus are growing among European children. This is the alarm of the World Health Organization-Regional Office for Europe and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC ). “Several European countries, including France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, have reported an increase in 2022, particularly since September, in the number of cases of invasive group A streptococcus disease (iGas) among children under 10 years of age”, explain WHO Europe and ECDC.