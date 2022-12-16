Home Health Scarlet fever and other streptococcus A infections increase cases and deaths among children in Europe
Health

Scarlet fever and other streptococcus A infections increase cases and deaths among children in Europe

by admin
Scarlet fever and other streptococcus A infections increase cases and deaths among children in Europe

Cases of invasive disease and deaths from group A streptococcus are growing among European children. This is the alarm of the World Health Organization-Regional Office for Europe and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC ). “Several European countries, including France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, have reported an increase in 2022, particularly since September, in the number of cases of invasive group A streptococcus disease (iGas) among children under 10 years of age”, explain WHO Europe and ECDC.

See also  Pancreatic cancer is one of the most terrible and fulminant but these 3 beneficial foods could help this gland stay healthy

You may also like

Risk of listeria, this cheese would contain bacteria:...

Covid, Ema: “We will have to be revaccinated...

Ema, against hemophilia B ok to the most...

Risk of listeria, this cheese would contain bacteria:...

Breast cancer, a DNA test reveals the patients...

Bruce Willis, the first photos after the worsening...

Liver: these are the 4 slimming drinks that...

Claudia’s story: “For years she was treated for...

Conscientious objection in medicine, the five ways

Home care against Covid: now that we have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy