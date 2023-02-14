The Ministry of Health has reported the precautionary recall of several batches of almonds due to the risk of aflatoxin contamination. The shelled almonds are sold under the Dattilo, Movida Catering and I&D Srl brands and the recall concerns various formats:

Type: 40 gram sachets with lot numbers 277/22 and 290/22;

Movida Catering: 700 gram buckets with lot numbers 270/22, 294/22 and 273/22;

Movida Catering: 1 kg buckets with lot numbers 277/22 and 291/22;

I&D Srl: unbranded compostable trays of 200 grams and 400 grams with the 279/22, 280/22 and 295/22.

The advice for those who bought these products – all marketed by the company I&D srl of Frattamaggiore (Naples) – is not to consume them and bring them back to the point of sale.

What am I

Almonds are subject to aflatoxin risk, produced by the metabolism of some mushrooms. Of the 17 known types of aflatoxins, some are toxic (aflatoxins B1, B2, G1, G2 and aflatoxin M1).

Aflatoxins can develop during the cultivation, harvest and even storage of cereals such as rice and maize (maize is the crop most at risk) and nuts, peanuts, figs and other dried fruits, spices, crude vegetable oils and cocoa beans. Especially in hot and humid conditions

The health risks

What are the health risks: they have short-medium term and even chronic toxicity. The liver is the main target: aflatoxin B1 (AFB1) has an action on genes (genotoxic) and on the development of liver cancer (hepatocarcinogenic). In 1993, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified aflatoxin B1 in Group 1, ie as a human carcinogen.

And this is why at European level, Regulation (EU) 1881/2006 has set the maximum limits that can be present in food products such as cereals, dried fruit, spices, baby products and milk as regards aflatoxin B1, total aflatoxins, and aflatoxin M1.