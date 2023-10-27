Home » Six million people in Germany have sleep disorders
Six million people in Germany have sleep disorders

The number of people with sleep disorders in Germany has continued to grow. Seven percent of the population now suffers from it, according to an analysis by the Barmer health insurance company available to the AFP news agency on Wednesday. In 2002 it was only five percent. Accordingly, the number of Barmer insured people with a corresponding diagnosis increased by 36 percent from 2012 to 2022; a total of six million people with sleep disorders in Germany last year.

The time change next weekend could be another factor that has, at least temporarily, a negative impact on sleep. Setting the clock back by an hour further disrupts an already disturbed sleep rhythm, explained Barmer.

“Triggers can be professional and private stress”

Ursula Marschall, the health insurance company’s chief medical officer, explained, “Sleep disorders increase the risk of obesity, stroke, dementia and cardiovascular diseases. Problems falling asleep or staying asleep can be triggered by professional and private stress or, in women, menopause.” But sleep disorders could also be the first signs of depression. Persistent insomnia should definitely be checked out at the doctor’s office.

The analysis of the available data shows that in all examined age groups from 20 years onwards, significant increases in the diagnosis of sleep disorders can be observed. In 2012, for example, doctors diagnosed around two percent of young adults between the ages of 20 and 29 with a sleep disorder. In 2022 it was already almost three percent. That corresponds to an increase of almost 50 percent in this group.

There was an increase of almost 40 percent from 4.5 percent to 6.2 percent in the group of 40 to 49 year olds. From the age of 60 onwards, almost 13 percent of people will be affected by sleep disorders in 2022. “Sleepless nights are no trivial matter. Sleeping less than five hours per night increases the risk of chronic diseases and impairs performance,” explained Marschall.

