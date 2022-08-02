The cases of monkeypox in Italia. The infection continues to develop almost exclusively among males (501) compared to only 4 cases among women, according to the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health updated to date. They are 26 more than the last survey 4 days ago.

Waiting for the EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use to conclude the examination to extend the use of vaccine against smallpox Imvanex also to monkeypox, the Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazarus Spallanzani of Rome announces that he is ready to go with the vaccination. But it will be the Ministry of Health that will express the recruitment methods, with the criteria for defining the audience and the indication of the age groups.

The circular: “Possible quarantines”

“In specific environmental and epidemiological contexts, on the basis of the assessments of the health authorities, the application of quarantine measures may be required”. This is what is read in a circular from the Ministry of Health updating the situation on monkeypox, for the reporting of cases. “Close contacts must be identified as soon as possible and informed of their exposure and the risk of developing infection.” For contacts with low-risk exposures “it is possible to adopt passive surveillance, self-check and inform your family doctor”

Monkey pox, the vaccine

The vaccine, explained the Lazio Region, provides a first dose and a booster to be administered after an interval of 2-3 months. The general director of the Spallanzani Institute of Infectious Diseases, Francesco Vaia, made it known that he had offered the expertise of the Institute, also with the contribution of the Associations, for a correct information campaign. “We await the ministerial guidelines to which we are actively collaborating,” added Vaia. Most of the Italian cases are registered in Lombardy where there are 232, followed by Lazio (104), Emilia Romagna (57), Veneto (33), Piedmont (18) and Tuscany (17). There are 5 regions that have not yet reported cases: Basilicata, Calabria, Molise, Umbria and Valle d’Aosta while the remaining 7, (including the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento), count less than 10.

The cases in Italy

The latest balance, which dates back to July 26, sees 12,761 cases in Europe reported to the Tessy system and reported by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and concerned 32 countries. The situation continues to worry the US in particular. American President Joe Biden has appointed the director of Fema, the US Civil Protection, Robert Fenton as national coordinator of the response to this disease following the increase in cases in the States of the Union, especially in California and in the state of New York which they declared a health emergency. In the US there are 1,345 cases but in New York alone, according to Mayor Eric Adams, 150,000 people are at risk of contagion.

And in France, opposition politicians, associative representatives and citizens are calling for the creation of a commission of inquiry by the Paris Senate on the government’s action in the fight against monkeypox, which they believe at the moment to be “insufficient”. But just recently, WHO warned that the vaccine alone cannot stop the monkeypox epidemic. “We ask, said the WHO, to take measures to reduce this risk”, for example “by limiting sexual partners and interactions”. And the World Health Organization has also reported «more than 18 thousand cases of monkeypox from 78 countries, with over 70% from the European region and 25% from the Americas. Five deaths have been recorded so far and about 10% of cases are hospitalized, ”said Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus.