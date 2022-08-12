Smallpox of monkeys in Italy and Europe

In 7 days another 14 cases of monkeypox in Campania. But at the moment the spread of monkeypox remains under control, also because “there is a cure and a vaccine“, as explained by the doctors.

There are 14 new cases of Monkeypox in Campania in the last 7 days: this was announced by the Ministry of Health which, twice a week, takes stock of the monkeypox in Italy. Compared to seven days ago, therefore, the growth in Campania is two cases per day. Numbers that for the moment do not constitute an emergency, especially if compared to those of other regions (Lombardy is just under 300 cases, almost half of the total 644 cases in Italy), but which in any case must be kept under observation: from first case of monkeypox ascertained in Italy, Campania recorded 21 cases overall, of which 14 in the last 7 days.

At the moment, monkeypox is not of particular concern also because it is almost always a non-fatal disease but, above all, for which there is both a vaccine and a cure, as explained by the Dr. Alessandro Perrella, doctor in charge of the department of emerging and highly contagious infectious diseases of the Cotugno hospital in Naples. Vaccines that the Ministry of Health has already provided to the most affected regions: Lombardy, Lazio, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto. Obviously, the Ministry of Health always says, “extra” doses are foreseen in case of emergency for any region, that is, up to 60 doses would be available immediately in extreme cases. Campania, with its 21 total cases, although growing at the moment, remains far from the large figures seen elsewhere. But the situation remains under strict control of the Ministry of Health: it is likely that batches of vaccines will be distributed to all regions by the end of August, to allow those most at risk to be vaccinated anyway.