Green light for monkeypox vaccination with extended use of existing smallpox vaccine. A circular from the Ministry of Health, in fact, indicates the modalities and the audience of immunization. “At the moment, the mode of contagion and the speed of spread – we read – as well as the effectiveness of non-pharmacological measures exclude the need for a mass vaccination campaign”. Vaccination will be directed to: laboratory personnel with possible direct exposure to orthopoxvirus; gay, transgender, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM), which fall into some specific risk categories. Imvanex is the vaccine marketed in Europe. Ema recently extended the indications of use previously only for smallpox also for monkeypox. Indicated from 18 years of age, vaccination provides two doses at least 4 weeks 28 days apart. A second circular established the allocation of the first shares of the Jynneos smallpox vaccine following the arrival of the first tranche by the European Commission. In this first phase, after consulting the Regions and the autonomous provinces, “it was decided to divide the vaccine doses currently available among the Regions with the highest number of cases reported to date and divided as follows: Lombardy 2000; Lazio 1200; Emilia -Romagna 600; Veneto 400 “. The first tranche counts 5,300 doses. Others will arrive for a total of 16 thousand. The circular also establishes that “pending the next tranche of donation (currently scheduled for the second half of August), a portion of doses (multiples of 20 up to 60 doses) “. A portion of the vaccine will remain stored at the Ministry of Health for any emergencies. In anticipation of the next tranche, the criteria and the plan for distributing the doses further available will be established again, in agreement with the Regions / PA. To date “the vast majority of cases of monkeypox in Italy, about 550 with an increasing trend, underlines the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, concern male people in the gay community, but it would be incorrect to think that the infection will remain confined within this population “. “The monkeypox infection is not related to sexual orientation – he continued – but its transmission requires an important physical contact such as sexual contact”. The infection started from the gay male community, he concluded, “but we must not make the mistake, made in the 1980s at the time of AIDS, of believing that the disease affects only that community. In Italy, cases have reached 505 of monkeypox. The infection continues to develop almost exclusively among males (501) compared to only 4 cases among women, according to the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health. And the Ministry of Health has issued a circular indicating the possibility , due to close contacts to resort to quarantine. In Europe 15,926 cases have been registered from 38 countries, 399 have been hospitalized, two have died. The European country with the most cases is Spain, with 4,577. More than 18 thousand. cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO by 78 countries, with over 70% from the European region and 25% from the Americas.

In total, 269 cases of monkeypox have been recorded to date in Lombardy. This was announced by the Region. 74% of the cases (198) were reported by the Ats Milan. The infected are almost all men (266), especially between the ages of 30 and 39 (48%). The first 2,000 doses of the Jynneos smallpox vaccine will be distributed in Lombardy, as announced in the evening by the Ministry of Health. For the management and control of the epidemic, the Lombardy Region announced yesterday that it has set up a coordination unit, which will have the task of monitoring the progress of cases in the area.