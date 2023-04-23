Home » Sonia Bruganelli denies the break with Paolo Bonolis: “We are a strong couple”
Sonia Bruganelli denies the break with Paolo Bonolis: “We are a strong couple”

by admin

“We are
together for more than 25 yearsWe have been working together for many years,
we are a strong couple and we love each other”. A guest at “Verissimo” together with his daughter Adele,
Sonia Bruganelli denies the rumors circulated in recent weekswho wanted it
separated from her husband Paolo Bonolis.

“Only he and I know our things,
we don’t need to communicate anything to the others”, explains the producer and television commentator, underlining that in the first place there is still the
serenity of the children.

“You could see Paolo and I entering the studio hand in hand a
say we break up?”, she then ironically asks Silvia Toffanin, adding that she has been
amazed by the publication of the news. “I wondered why, since
the communication did not come from us“.

