The tense situation in nursing can only be improved if politics and nursing act together. More jobs, the filling of vacancies, better pay and more training capacities – Jens Spahn wants to stop the current negative trend in care with this overall package. If nursing staff are relieved, the profession becomes more attractive again and fewer leave the job. At the “Young Nursing” congress, he spoke to around 2,000 participants about their work under the motto “Proud to become a nurse”.