Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) Calls for Integrated Oncology Training in Medical Schools Across Spain

The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) has applied for a Medical Oncology training program to be integrated into the Medicine degree training in universities throughout Spain. The aim of the program is to ensure that future doctors have the necessary knowledge and skills to address the growing impact of cancer in Spanish society.

According to SEOM, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the general population and the leading cause of death in people under 65 years old. It is predicted to affect one in two men and one in three women over the age of 80, making it a significant public health concern.

SEOM recently presented a report titled “Training in Medical Oncology: Current situation and recommendations,” which analyzes the current state of training in Oncology during the Medicine degree and offers recommendations for improvement. The report stresses the need for a comprehensive teaching of Oncology in the Medicine curriculum, as recommended by the European Union in the Bonn consensus in 1988.

SEOM highlights several key recommendations to improve the training of future doctors in Oncology. Firstly, it suggests that the content of training programs should be oriented towards application in clinical practice and include specific hospital practices in the field. Secondly, it proposes measures to increase students’ interest in Medical Oncology, such as promoting the completion of final degree projects in the area of Oncology and including more questions from the Oncology syllabus in the national medical exam (MIR).

The report also highlights the need for greater participation of medical oncologists in teaching programs and suggests strategies to encourage their involvement, such as ensuring their accreditation as teachers and promoting job stabilization strategies. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of homogeneous training across universities to ensure that all medical students receive high-level training in Oncology.

The panel of experts involved in the report includes renowned professors of Medical Oncology from various universities across Spain. They emphasize the importance of integrating Oncology into the undergraduate curriculum to reflect the epidemiological and socio-health impact of cancer and prepare future doctors for the challenges they will face.

In summary, SEOM’s report calls for the integration of a comprehensive Medical Oncology training program into the Medicine degree in universities throughout Spain. By improving the training of future doctors in Oncology, SEOM aims to ensure that medical students have the necessary knowledge and skills to address the growing impact of cancer in Spanish society.

