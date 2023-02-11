Home Health Stabilization process extraordinary contest of FEA of the digestive system of the Ib-Salut
Health

Stabilization process extraordinary contest of FEA of the digestive system of the Ib-Salut

by admin
Stabilization process extraordinary contest of FEA of the digestive system of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 6 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of Facultative/facultative specialist in the area of ​​the digestive system, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of 23 of May 2022.

See also  Xbox's game-streaming hardware and TV app may be coming soon

You may also like

University, 14,787 places in Medicine – Last Hour

Sanremo 2023, “Fedez had tried the show with...

How many times a week can you eat...

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

Colon cancer can also develop at the table

Under the rubble for 10 days, it resists...

Hypertension, here are the foods that help bring...

Compulsory maternity leave: how it works, request and...

MotoGP, Sepang test. Results and times: 1st Martin,...

First aid in the workplace, how to deal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy