Home » «Stable clinical picture, optimal recovery of organ functions»- breaking latest news
Health

«Stable clinical picture, optimal recovery of organ functions»- breaking latest news

by admin
«Stable clinical picture, optimal recovery of organ functions»- breaking latest news

Words that highlight a further improvement in the health conditions of the former prime minister

«Over the last four days, the responses to the therapies have made it possible to achieve a stable clinical picture, characterized by a optimal and convincing recovery of organ functions».

According to health report of the president of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconidistributed by the San Raffaele Hospital and signed by Professor Alberto Zangrillopersonal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi and of Professor Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation and Oncohematology Units, over the last four days, the responses to the therapies have given excellent results which show a further improvement for the former prime minister .

On April 17, Berlusconi came out of intensive care and was transferred to an ordinary hospital ward. He had been hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan on 5 April last.

April 26, 2023 (change April 26, 2023 | 12:24 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  How is the image performance of Apple M1X? RTX 3070 with about half the power consumption!

You may also like

German Bundestag – Health Committee deals with cannabis

Four blue debut in Madrid (live on TV...

“Risk of collapse”. Healthcare chaos in the red...

24-year-old took painkillers – then her teeth fell...

“I forget”, Enrico Ruggeri talks about Alzheimer’s in...

How to use plants and nuts to combat...

Risk of malnutrition with the slimming drug “of...

Bleeding heart: the right care for the tender...

Putin transfers 2 European companies under state management

Slow Food Carinthia Guide 2023: the culinary travel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy