Home Health Start of the regional dialogues “Strengthening care”
Health

Start of the regional dialogues “Strengthening care”

by admin

Starting today, three consecutive dialogue events will take place in ten regions of Germany. Representatives of the BMG offer extensive information about the new laws with other stakeholders from the care sector. The regional dialogues should also provide an opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas in order to jointly clarify where the implementation of the new long-term care insurance regulations still requires support.

The second round of specialist dialogues will take place in autumn 2016 and the third round in spring 2017. A total of 30 events are planned.

Registered users are also invited to take part in online dialogue or webinars. All information on the regional dialogues can be found on the project website of the BMG www.regionaldialog-pflege.de.

See also  Acinque Ice Arena, the fitness gym opens its doors

You may also like

WhatsApp, happy to have received such a sweet...

By 2030 first cancer vaccines, Moderna’s announcement

“first cancer vaccines by 2030”

Doctors’ mistakes, Schillaci: «They will no longer be...

Taiwan, China simulates warfare trials with strikes against...

Cycling, Paris-Roubaix 2023: the LIVE race

Final symposium on the National Cancer Plan project

Milan, Maldini: “Champions? We like to dream, I...

Fibromyalgia and disability: in which cases you can...

LIVE Paris-Roubaix: the complete report live –

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy