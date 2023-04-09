Starting today, three consecutive dialogue events will take place in ten regions of Germany. Representatives of the BMG offer extensive information about the new laws with other stakeholders from the care sector. The regional dialogues should also provide an opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas in order to jointly clarify where the implementation of the new long-term care insurance regulations still requires support.

The second round of specialist dialogues will take place in autumn 2016 and the third round in spring 2017. A total of 30 events are planned.

Registered users are also invited to take part in online dialogue or webinars. All information on the regional dialogues can be found on the project website of the BMG www.regionaldialog-pflege.de.