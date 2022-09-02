State of Decay and its sequel, State of Decay 2, are great games, well supported by the developers, and doing very well commercially. One area where they didn’t impress was graphics.

Despite its later graphical upgrades, State of Decay 2 still doesn’t break any limits technically. But after the game’s release in 2018, Microsoft bought the studio and announced State of Decay 3 in 2020. Even though it’s only CGI, it has completely different ambitions in presentation and graphics.

Unfortunately, development at the studio ran into trouble, and the studio was accused of having a toxic work environment and key people leaving the studio, which brought Microsoft involved in improving the situation. Hopefully things are moving in the right direction now.

On Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb’s latest podcast, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty talks about the game, revealing that it’s using the game engine Unreal Engine 5, which should deliver something very special, Undead Labs is working on getting it from League of Legends Get instructions there. This is the studio that made the Gears of War series, and they absolutely know everything about Unreal Engine and graphics:

“So, you mentioned Undead Labs, they’re working with The Coalition in Vancouver, our Gears of War studio, using some of the technology around Unreal 5 and some of the stuff that’s been in Gears of War before, will It’s brought into State of Decay.

State of Decay 3 still doesn’t have a release year, but we probably shouldn’t expect it to release until 2024 at the earliest.

