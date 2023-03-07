New ‘old’ life for Stefano De Martino who is back alongside his wife Belen Rodriguez: this is how he went around Milan

True love triumphs in the end. A long push and pull between the former dancer of Amici and now TV presenter, Stephen DeMartinowho is back in his wife’s arms Belen. In reality, the two are still married since the divorce procedure has never been definitive. A special relationship with the famous couple who lived far away for some time, but the love for their son Santiago it brought them together definitively for the joy of the Italians. Their love story was very captivating, the Italians followed it step by step to know every development in detail.

In recent weeks, the same Argentine showgirl, who had another daughter from Antonino Spinalbese (little Luna Mary)she returned to talk about her relationship with Stephen DeMartino. A love that has always been alive in his mind and heart. Rodriguez revealed to F magazine: “When we got together he was 22 years old, I was 26: we were two kids and famous to boot”.

The South American model added in detail the main problems they had to face in that period: “We weren’t two in the couple, but thousands: the paparazzi at home every day, the morbidity of the people. I think leaving us was the most natural thing that could have happened”. Her love for her has always been alive and true: “I suffered a lot for Stefano. From the outside I look strong, but you have to build armor. In private I am very puppy. You ask me one thing and I’ll give you a thousand.”

Stefano De Martino, curiosity around Milan: here is the video

A crazy desire to be next to each other again to experience indelible moments. The two have decided not to make their movements public even if it is very difficult: the paparazzi live every day in front of the house Belen to try to catch some interesting shots. Even on social networks there have recently been no photos taken together by the famous couple who want to live their intimacy without worries.

In recent months, Amici’s former dancer, who has embarked on a new career as a TV host, has had himself immortalized around Milano on board a vespa with his son Santiago.

A desire to live the Milanese city intensely and then return to yours Announced Tower where it all began.