The sweet and tender update on Stefano Tacconi’s condition. As is known, the former Juventus goalkeeper and champion continues to slowly recover after health problems.

Several months ago, in April of 2022, Stefano Tacconi was the victim of a rather serious and serious health problem, which still shows the repercussions on the former footballer today. One of the strongest and most characterful Italian goalkeepers ever literally made all his fans tremble.

Let’s first reconstruct the story: Stefano Tacconi had a strong illness last springwhile he was in the company of his son Andrea near an event he had to attend not far from his home.

A strong attack that has been identified as sudden cerebral ischemia. The young Andrea immediately called for help and helped his father Stefano to save himself. The former goalkeeper, hospitalized in Alessandria hospital, underwent an operation and, little by little, managed to overcome the worst, coming out of the reserved prognosis.

Obviously, after such a strong and risky health problem, rehabilitation for Tacconi is long and tiring. But in the latest updates launched by his son Andrea, always very close to his father, comforting news has arrived that the former Juventus champion is getting better and better.

The shot from the hospital: Stefano Tacconi and the memory of the great Lucio Dalla

Always Andrea Tacconison of the great Stefanogave one last brief update on the conditions of the father, but this time without going into detail. He did so using his Instagram profile as usual, which is teeming with news and images dedicated to the former goalkeeper.

The shot published in the last few hours, within the stories, is about the hospital room in Alessandria where Tacconi is undergoing his long rehabilitation, both motor and cognitive, after the ischemia suffered. The path is difficult, but the closeness of family, friends and doctors is bearing fruit.

The image posted by Andrea is a double tribute: first of all a father Stefano Tacconi, tagged in the photo with lots of hearts next to it, as if to symbolize the great affection and love of his family. Then for an artist much loved by all, that is Lucio DallaBolognese singer-songwriter who died eleven years ago.

It was in fact theMarch 1, 2012 when suddenly, due to a heart attack, Dalla left this earth, while on tour in Switzerland. A devastating loss for our local music, but also for the millions of fans and enthusiasts of his great songs. Among these Stefano himself Heelswho in the image of his son Andrea was intent on watching a TV program in memory of Lucio Dalla.

Furthermore, in the hospital room where Tacconi is still hospitalised, a beautiful framed photo of the family is visible of the former goalkeeper, dating back several years. An image that keeps company and gives strength to the Juventus flag during the toughest moments.

Andrea’s testimony on Stefano Tacconi’s illness

It was April 23 of last year when near Asti, in Piedmont, Stefano Tacconi was a victim of sudden ischemiaeven if the former goalkeeper had begun to feel severe headaches a few hours before the attack.

Some time ago, his son Andrea told exactly how things went before the charity event in which they both participated: “He got up with a bit of a headache. He had breakfast, he had an Oki. She had never had anything serious, we weren’t alarmed. After a couple of hours he suddenly collapsed. Luckily, I immediately called the emergency services.”