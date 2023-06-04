Home » storm in Bologna, flooding in Forlì
storm in Bologna, flooding in Forlì

Bologna, 4 June 2023 – Yellow alert per temporal valid for today Emilia Romagna, also extended to tomorrow, Monday 5 Junecon moderate criticality (orange) in the central-eastern areas of the region already affected by theflood.

In the afternoon a storm affected the city of Bologna and also Forli is lashed by a violent storm.

Thunderstorms in Emilia Romagna on 4 June 2023 (Arpae Openstreetmaps)

Heavy rainsalso accompanied by hail, have fallen on the whole region and the traffic of the return from June 2 bridgealong the A1 and A14 motorwayswas also affected by the bad weather.

A Forlì, where already the downpour yesterday had sent a tailspin the sewers, the rain first fell on that part of the city that looks towards Faenza – on the neighborhoods Quarry, Romiti e St. Benedictthe most devastated by the flood a few weeks ago.

They formed several floods, with many reports and eloquent photos on the citizens’ Facebook pages.

Subsequently, the heavy rain gradually moved to the rest of the city.

Fire fighters e civil protectionfrom hours in the state of maximum alertI’m working to contain the damage.

It is the second consecutive day of bad weather in Emilia Romagna: yesterday afternoon heavy rain and hail fell on the whole region.

