Students Showcase Impressive Research in Scientific Development Program, Three Winners Awarded

Title: University of Piura Recognizes Exceptional Student Research in Medical Field

By Gianfranco Quispe Alarcon. July 17, 2023.

More than 140 students at the Faculty of Human Medicine of the University of Piura showcased their research projects, honing their scientific research skills and critical judgment. The top three projects, focusing on tuberculosis, hereditary syndromes, and the NFIA gene, were awarded for their outstanding contributions.

Under the guidance of Dr. Richard Zapata Dongo, first-year students presented their bibliographic research works in the Cellular and Molecular Biology subject as part of the research development program. The program aims to enhance research skills during the students’ academic journey through experiential learning.

A total of 148 students participated in 16 groups, with each group receiving guidance from professors Paulo Santayana, Jhonathan Benites, Julio Poterico, José Matta, Ivon Nuñez, Esther Valencia, María Eguiluz, and Richard Zapata.

The students showcased their research through infographics, and a panel of judges evaluated their work, provided feedback, and asked questions. The top three projects were honored with diplomas.

The first-place award went to the project titled “The path towards an accurate and early diagnosis of tuberculosis: From traditional techniques to the CRISPR-cas system as cutting-edge biotechnology.” The research team, consisting of Milenka Castro, Andres Chapoñan, Kevin Choque, Livia Mamani, Alexia Monje, Taciana Pacheco, Sol Ponce, Gabriela Tello, Jennifer Torres, and Fania Vilcapoma, were advised by Professor Jhonathan Benites.

In second place was the project “An approach to hereditary syndromes associated with the development of hematological malignancies.” The team, comprising Alison Arias, Willians Caballero, Pamela Caviedes, Mariana Morales, Cristopher Morales, Rafaela Olaechea, Samantha Palma, Ivette Paz, Boris Pongo, and Sebastian Soto, were guided by Professor Paulo Santayana.

The third-place recognition went to the project “Description of the NFIA gene in malignant neoplasms.” Ariadna Alvarez, Joaquin Hernandez, Arlen Melendez, Leonardo Melendez, Andre Rojas, Santiago Tintaya, Mateo Villerna, Astrid Vizcarra, and Fabio Zegarra worked closely with Professor Richard Zapata.

This exhibition highlighted the students’ dedication and commitment to acquiring scientific research skills and addressing relevant medical issues. Throughout their academic journey, students in the Human Medicine program will continue to delve into research projects in courses such as Parasitology, Research Methodology II, Medical Clinic I and II, Epidemiology, and Comprehensive Community Care.

For a detailed gallery of the event, please click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

