Stuffed savory mini croissants, you can prepare them in an instant, excellent for Easter!

Filled savory mini croissants, they are prepared in a flash and disappear in a flash!

Are you looking for a fantastic idea to cook a delicious aperitif to serve when you have guests for dinner? Here is the recipe for preparing delicious mini stuffed savory croissants.

To make these tasty savory croissants with cheese, ham and pear, you will need:

  • A pear
  • Puff pastry (you can use ready-made)
  • A few slices of raw ham
  • A little chopped fresh chives
  • Goat cheese to taste
  • Grated cheese to taste.

Prepare the filling

Take the pear, wash it under running water, remove the peel and cut it into very thin slices.

In a bowl mix the goat cheese with the chives and with a spoon put a little filling in each triangle. Lay a slice of raw ham on top and finish with a slice of pear. Roll out the puff pastry on the work surface and cut out triangles. Wrap the croissants around themselves to form rolls which will be sprinkled with grated cheese and placed on a baking sheet covered with baking paper. Repeat all steps until all ingredients are used up.

Baking

Bake your croissants in the oven at 180°C for 20 minutes.

Stuffed mini croissants: recipe number 2

To make croissants with ham and cheese, you will need:

  • 30 grams of mustard
  • 15 grams of honey
  • 15 grams of brown sugar
  • 8 slices of hard cheese
  • 4 croissants
  • A few slices of ham.

Make the filling

In a bowl, mix together the cane sugar, honey and mustard, until you obtain a homogeneous mixture. With a knife, cut the croissants in half and spread the freshly prepared sauce inside.

Place two slices of cheese and some ham inside each croissant.

Recipe n 3: the fastest

Ingredients:

  • smoked salmon 9 slices
  • guacamole with mango to taste (if you don’t want to prepare it, buy it ready)
  • a rectangular roll of puff pastry

The procedure is similar to the previous croissants: divide the puff pastry into 9 triangles, spread the salmon slices, add a teaspoon of mango guacamole and wrap.

Finish the preparations

Place the croissants on a baking tray covered with parchment paper and cook them in the oven for 10 minutes at a temperature of 180°C. If you don’t want to eat your croissants right away, you can store them in the refrigerator.

Enjoy your meal!

