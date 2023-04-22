Sudan, here is the plan to evacuate 200 Italians: air bridge between Khartoum and Djibouti, then the route to Rome

The two warring armies have given the go-ahead for foreigners to leave Sudan. And Italy has prepared a plan to bring to Rome at least 200 people who are in this country in a country ravaged by civil war. The plan was organized by the Defense Ministry. As is also the case for other Western countries, the assembly point from which our compatriots will leave the area is Djibouti, departing from Khartoum with military aircraft. The operation will be similar to the one carried out in Afghanistan but in this case the Italian armed forces will bring only Italian citizens to Rome. The airlift, organized by the 46th Pisa Air Brigade, will be activated in the next few hours, as reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani: «I am going to the 46th Pisa Air Brigade to thank them for the work they do and the dedication that they put into many international and humanitarian missions. The aircraft that are already present in Djibouti could be useful in the next few hours to secure the Italians who are currently in Sudan», declared the minister today in Pisa.