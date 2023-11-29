supervision of catering in the Sicilian capital, sanctions and seizures of food

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Palermo are continuing their supervisory action on compliance with the regulations relating to food safety on the catering services of school canteens, as already started previously by Carabinieri Health Protection Command at a national level, in the context of which, in the provinces of Palermo, Agrigento and Trapani, a total of 640 kilograms of food were seized, fines of 30,500 euros were imposed and 2 catering activities provided to schools in the Agrigento area were suspended.

Over the last month the military have found a series of illicit conduct in catering establishments and food trade in the Sicilian capital. In particular, failure to comply with HACCP procedures in the handling of food was ascertained at two restaurants and the lack of updating of health registration was found, for which 17 kilograms of foodstuffs were seized and fines totaling 4,000 euros were imposed. Furthermore, 40 kilograms of untraceable meat were seized in a butcher’s shop. In a chip shop and a restaurant it was discovered that a room had been arbitrarily used for food storage in the absence of health authorization. In two catering establishments, the presence of allergenic ingredients had not been correctly indicated in the menus and in the description of the dishes, with a serious risk for consumers. 25 kilograms of food were seized for failure to comply with traceability regulations, as well as high fines totaling 7,500 euros. Finally, the police discovered a street sale of fish products carried out without authorization. During the inspection, 30 kilograms of untraceable fish were seized and fines of 2,500 euros were imposed on the person responsible.