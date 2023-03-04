Hamburg, November 10, 2022 – On behalf of Centre for Planetary Health Policy (CPHP) the Health Foundation conducted a representative in September 2022 Opinion poll on the status of the transformation to a climate-neutral and climate-resilient healthcare system. Managers and specialists were asked about their personal attitude and the implementation of environmental and climate protection measures as well as barriers to their implementation.

The new report of Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change 2022 makes it clear that the climate crisis poses an existential threat to human health. Healthcare systems must prepare for future challenges such as extreme weather events and at the same time become more resource-efficient. At the UN climate conference in Glasgow 2021 (COP 26), Germany committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the health sector, but not to the climate neutrality of this sector. The resolutions of the current UN climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh (COP 27) are therefore also highly relevant for public health and the transformation of health systems.

The Health Foundation surveyed clinic and MVZ managers as well as doctors in private practice and those working in clinics about the CO2 footprint in medical facilities.

Climate change doesn’t wait for healthcare

In Germany, there is still no national climate strategy for the healthcare system. But the survey by the Health Foundation on behalf of the CPHP shows that many decision-makers in the health sector are aware of the relevance and urgency of the issue.

“The currently implemented measures for climate protection in medical facilities are far from sufficient to counteract the climate crisis,” says Christoph Dippe, CEO of the Health Foundation. “There is an awareness of sustainability among executives and the medical profession. They now need support, for example through training and further education on the subject.”

Results at a glance

The vast majority of surveyed physicians and managers (80-90%) are aware that measures need to be taken to deal with the climate crisis in healthcare facilities, however only a minority feel supported in their efforts by colleagues (20%) .

In addition, there is a lack of specialist knowledge for climate protection and sustainability, as well as clear responsibility at management level. Almost half of managers (45%) did not know if emissions from their facilities were being tracked. There is also a great deal of ignorance with regard to climate adaptation strategies. Almost a quarter of the clinic and MVZ managers did not know whether a risk analysis had been carried out at the facility (31%) or whether a heat action plan was in use (26%).

The ecological dimension of the issue of oversupply also plays an important role. “Almost nine out of ten doctors agree that avoiding unnecessary therapies would save human and ecological resources. It is important to leverage this potential,” says Prof. Dr. med. Kai Kolpatzik, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Health Foundation. “The avoidance of over- and incorrect care in Germany must therefore become a central starting point in the health system for overcoming the climate crisis.”

Recognize climate protection as a management task

The authors see health policy implications of the survey in a national plan “Climate neutrality in health care” for the systematic recording and gradual reduction of direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental impacts in the health sector.

In addition, clinic, MVZ and practice management should assume their leadership role in the climate-resilient transformation of facilities in the healthcare system. Those responsible can help to implement climate protection and sustainability goals and involve employees in planning and implementation.

It is also important to provide employees with subject-specific information relevant to the climate and the environment. Climate managers, specialist societies and the state medical associations can make an important contribution here, which should adapt their further education and training offers accordingly.

“The environmental impact of the health sector should be recorded systematically, while at the same time the hurdles for sustainable investments must be as low as possible. Climate protection is a management task. Leaders in all areas of healthcare must take responsibility for the transformation to carbon neutrality and climate resilience,” says Maike Voss, executive director of the CPHP and co-author of the survey.

About the Center for Planetary Health Policy (CPHP)

At the end of 2021, the German Alliance for Climate Change and Health eV (KLUG) the Center for Planetary Health Policy (CPHP). As a think tank, CPHP is a place of scientific policy advice on health within planetary boundaries. CPHP works with an interdisciplinary, systemic approach that does justice to the interaction between climate change, biodiversity, sustainability and health and advises decision-makers in healthcare and health policy.

