Swimming, World Championships 2023: Italy sensationally out of the Final of the 4×100 medley men!

Swimming, World Championships 2023: Italy sensationally out of the Final of the 4×100 medley men!

What happened in the heats of the men’s 4×100 medley on the last day of the 2023 World Swimming Championships in the long course is sensational. Italyiridescent and European gold last year, is out of the Final of this review in Fukuoka (Japan). A completely unexpected counter-performance, the result of many things that this year have not turned in the right direction.

First, the Thomas Ceccon-Nicolò Martinenghi axis did not express the best he could and perhaps even should have: the Venetian, conditioned by today’s other commitments (Final of the 50m backstroke), did not push as best he could and his transition to 53.67 fully certifies it; the Lombard, absolutely unrecognizable, did not go beyond the 59.65 launched.

In such a picture, brilliant performance of also did not come Piero Codia (51.81) and di Manuel Frigo (48.41) and the omelette was done. A ninth place in the overall time of 3:33.54 which clearly speaks of the bad performance of the Azzurri who will therefore be watching the others.

The best time was obtained by United States in 3:30.51 to precede the France (3:31.61) and theAustralia (3:31.75). The other teams in the final act are the Chinese (3:31.89), the Germania (3:32.11), il Canada (3:32.11), il Japan (3:32.36) and the Great Britain (3:33.27).

Photo: LaPresse

