Takeda e HUTCHMED

OSAKA (Japan), CAMBRIDGE (Mass), HONG KONG, SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK (NJ)–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) and HUTCHMED (China) Limited (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM, HKEX :13) (HUTCHMED) announced today that results from the FRESCO2 Phase 3 study of fruquintinib in previously treated patients with metastatic colorectal cancer have been published in The Lancet.

The publication details the results of the FRESCO-2 trial as of June 24, 2022. The summary of results from that date was presented on September 12, 2022 at the 2022 edition of the European Society for Medical Oncology congress (ESMO22) .

