Tecnohealth Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3792/2023 of 06.14.2023
Tecnohealth Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3792/2023 of 06.14.2023

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3792/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3260/2023 Tecnohealth Srl against Tuscany Region, Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, the Regional and/or Provincial Health Service Bodies concerned with the Lombardy Region and Labospace Srl

Attachments:

Act of transposition of the extraordinary appeal – Toscana.pdf (PDF 458.7 Kb)

Application for public proclamations (2).pdf (PDF 251.7 Kb)

Ordinance Tar 3792_2023.pdf (PDF 117.0 Kb)

